Internationaux de France: Elizabet Tursynbayeva finishes fifth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva finished in the fifth place at the fifth of six Grand Prix series in Grenoble, France, Sports.kz reports.

Alina Zagitova of Russia won the Internationaux de France, thus, qualifying for the Grand Prix final next month in Nagoya, Japan. Another Russian Mariya Sotskova claimed silver and Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond dropped to the third place after leading in the short program.