  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Internationaux de France: Elizabet Tursynbayeva finishes fifth

    10:38, 19 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva finished in the fifth place at the fifth of six Grand Prix series in Grenoble, France, Sports.kz reports.

    Alina Zagitova of Russia won the Internationaux de France, thus, qualifying for the Grand Prix final next month in Nagoya, Japan. Another Russian Mariya Sotskova claimed silver and Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond dropped to the third place after leading in the short program.

    Tags:
    Sport Figure skating Europe Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!