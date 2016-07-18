Internet provocateurs to be punished - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting of the Security Council, President Nursultan Nazarbayev charged to punish for provocations related to the terror attack in Almaty.

“We need to regularly inform the citizens. Any panic rumors must be suppressed and provocateurs must be identified. All those lying and provoking the population via the Internet and social media will be strictly punished,” the President stated.

Nursultan Nazarbayev charged Internal Affairs Minister K.Kassymov to leave for Almaty and take measures to stabilize the situation together with the Mayor of the city. "The citizens of Almaty and the entire country must be confident that we take stringent measures to restore order," he said.

“Therefore, after the events in France, when one person drove a lorry into crowds, and the situation in Turkey, the information field of Kazakhstan must stay relevant and espond to all the issues,” Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.