    Internet sensation Sabina Altynbekova joins national commission for women&#39;s affairs

    18:08, 24 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani basketball player and Internet sensation Sabina Altynbekova has become a member of the National Commission for women's affairs and demographic policy under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper reports.

    "I'm glad [to be named a member], because I'm a huge patriot," Sabina told the newspaper. "I want to make a great contribution to my country." The 18-year-old Sabina is dubbed to be the most beautiful athlete in Kazakhstan by the Internet community.

    Sport Appointments, dismissals News
