Internet to become main platform of education infrastructure in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Erlan Sagadiyev told about the advantages of introduction of the broadband Internet in the education sphere at the meeting with people today.

"We plan to provide access to the broadband Internet to all schools and universities. This year, it will be 2.5 thousand schools and another 1.5 thousand schools will be provided with the access over the nearest three years. Our task is to provide access to the broadband Internet for 90% of all school students, 90% of all teacher and 100% of all university students by 2020. The Internet will become the main platform of our education infrastructure in the nearest future like in many other countries," the minister emphasized.

According to him, the world has experienced a serious revolution in the sphere of the Internet education. Moreover, it was done without hurting the quality of education.

Besides, according to the minister, the broadband Internet will allow to speed up the process of integration of Kazakhstani students into the world's education sphere.