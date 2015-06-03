INTERPOL issues «red notice» for six related to FIFA corruption probe

PARIS. KAZINFORM - At the request of the U.S. authorities, red notices have been issued for two former FIFA officials and four corporate executives involved in a corruption probe, INTERPOL said Wednesday in a press release.

The six have been placed under red notices, or international wanted-person alerts, for charges including racketeering, conspiracy and corruption. According to INTERPOL, the two former FIFA officials are former FIFA vice president Jack Warner, a Trinidad and Tobago national, who is also former president of CONCACAF, which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, and former FIFA executive committee member Nicolas Leoz of Paraguay, who is the former head of CONMEBOL, South America's soccer federation, Xinhua reports. The four corporate executives on the list are Alejandro Burzaco, Hugo Jinkis and Mariano Jinkis, Argentine nationals who allegedly paid massive bribes for media and commercial rights to soccer tournaments, and Jose Margulies (also known as Jose Lazaro), a Brazilian broadcast executive. A red notice, however, is not an international arrest warrant, which means INTERPOL cannot compel any member country to arrest the subject of a red notice. Only the law enforcement authorities of the INTERPOL member country where the individual is located have the legal authority to make an arrest. Corruption scandals in the FIFA have seen the unexpected resignation of its president Sepp Blatter on Tuesday, who had just been reelected. On Friday, Blatter was reelected as FIFA's head for a fifth consecutive term, amid tumultuous times for the football federation following the arrest of nine high-profile FIFA officials and five corporate executives earlier by Swiss police in Zurich at the request of the U.S. authorities.