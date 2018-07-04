Interstate Bank, AIFC agree to cooperate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Interstate Bank with 100% participation of the public capitals of the CIS Member States and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed by the heads of Interstate Bank and AIFC, Igor Suvorov and Kairat Kelimbetov, respectively.

"We can now proceed from the fact that there is an international financial center in Eurasia. Previously, we knew London, New York, Singapore, then Dubai. Now, we have our own international financial center. You did what we were not able to do in Moscow," Igor Suvorov said after the signing ceremony.

According to the MoU, the Interstate Bank will provide AIFC with consultations and required information within its competence for building the market infrastructure and developing the investor base.

The grand opening of the Astana International Financial Centre will be held tomorrow, July 5.