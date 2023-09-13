Intl Berkutchi Tournament held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The village of Sofievka near Astana hosted the International Berkutchi Tournament, which brought together eagle hunters from Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

«This is the first time we came to Kazakhstan. Previously, we exchanged experience with Kazakhstani eagle hunters and participated in joint training events. We brought two birds to this tournament, as it is not easy to carry eagles to Astana. I am planning to compete in interregional games after this tournament,» says Nurlan Moldakhanov, head coach in salburyn (Kyrgyz national sport).

Abdikerim Tussei from Zhetysu region has trained his eagle for a month.

«The tournament was held at a high level. All the participants trained their birds well. We brought two eagles and one falcon from Zhetysu region. The weather today is bad, but well-trained birds are catching prey and are coming back,» he says.

The tournament was held among falcons, hawks and eagles.

As organizers say, it became a preparatory event ahead of the World Nomad Games scheduled for 2024 in Astana.

«You know that Kazakhstan will host the World Nomad Games next year. Previously, they were held twice in Kyrgyzstan, and last year the event was hosted by Türkiye. The program of the Games in Astana includes a competition of berkutchi,» Yerkegali Karbozov, Chief of the Sport and Physical Culture Department of Astana says.

The 1st prize of today's tournament among the hawkers went to Tolemyrza Pan from Turkistan region. His bird nicknamed Tuigun was named the best. The hawk nicknamed Kokzhendet owned by Ayan Seitzhan from Almaty region took the 2nd place, and Aksengir trained by Arman Koshkarov from Atyrau region won the 3rd prize.

The best falcon was Karakoz trained by Yerassyl Serikbekuly from Astana. Falcons trained by Tanat Ospankulov from Karaganda region got the 2nd and 3rd places at the event.

As for eagles, Arman Koshkarov’s bird was named the winner of the competition. Then comes Yerassyl Serikbekuly’s eagle. And the eagle trained by Yerlan Kenzhetayev from Akmola region took the 3rd place.