Intl Conference “25 Years of Independence of Republic of Kazakhstan: Outcomes. Accomplishments. Vision for Future” held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 28, Astana hosted the international conference, "25 Years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Outcomes, Accomplishments, Vision for the Future". The event was organized by Kazakhstan's Majilis and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attendees at the conference included: Speaker of the Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Erlan Idrissov; Deputy Speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Vladimir Vasilyev; Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mehmet Hamzaçebi; First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Finland, Mauri Pekkarinen; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Baliaslau Pirshtuk; Deputy Chairman of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Altynai Omurbekova; European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Peter Burian; Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyed Rasoul Mousavi; high representatives of legislative bodies from Germany, Latvia, and Hungary; and well-respected experts from leading think tanks from Russia, China, USA, Turkey, Iran, Poland, and Sweden, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The conference covered a wide range of issues around Kazakhstan’s development during its years of independence. Notable discussion topics included “Major Results of Economic and Political Reforms in Kazakhstan”, “Kazakhstan in International Relations”, and “Kazakhstan: Vision for the Future.”

Mr Nigmatulin noted that “over the last two and a half decades of its recent history, Kazakhstan - under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev - has made an incredible way from a peripheral Soviet republic, which played a purely raw-exports role in the Soviet Union, to the full-fledged member of the world community, a regional leader, a modern state with a strong economy and a stable society.” Among Kazakhstan’s most important achievements, the Majilis Speaker emphasised the establishment of the National Fund (modelled on Norway’s oil fund), significant productivity growth, a massive increase in industrial output and in wages, as well as the creation of more than two million jobs.

Mr Idrissov focused on challenges faced by Kazakhstan at the beginning of its independence, while highlighting achievements in foreign policy made possible by the balanced multi-vectored course of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The minister offered details on international peacemaking initiatives, which he noted have earned the respect of the international community.

The minister highlighted a number of significant achievements, noting that Kazakhstan chairing the OSCE in 2010 and the OIC in 2011-2012, joining the WTO in 2015, hosting EXPO 2017, and gaining a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 indicate that the young nation is recognised as a respected and reliable partner of the world community.

The head of the foreign ministry outlined Kazakhstan’s priorities as a member of the UNSC. Mr Idrissov reiterated that Kazakhstan will take full responsibility for its commitments while representing the interests of Central Asian countries, and will seek to build new partnerships, while strengthening existing relations, with other members of the United Nations.

Mr Idrissov noted that Kazakhstan intends to use its influence and experience to further promote and strengthen regional and global security, and “to continue to be a responsible and active citizen of the world.”

Foreign speakers at the conference noted Kazakhstan’s impressive achievements in building a modern independent state with a strong economy, dynamic civil society, and independent and active foreign policy. Many speakers highlighted the historical role played by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in achieving these results, and offered warm congratulations on Kazakhstan’s 25thanniversary of Independence and the upcoming Day of the First President.

During the conference, special attention was given to ‘Kazakhstan 2041: the Next Twenty-Five Years’ - a joint report prepared by analysts from the Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP, Stockholm) and the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute of the Johns Hopkins University (CACI, Washington DC). Based on a rigorous analysis, scholars presented their views on the future of Kazakhstan and made recommendations for maintaining positive trends in the socio-political and socio-economic development of the country. The report emphasised the importance of increasing the efficiency of public institutions; establishing dialogue and cooperation between the Government and its citizens; strengthening the secular foundations of the independent statehood; adapting to domestic and regional demographic changes; and establishing equitable and balanced relations with international partners, including the major economic and political powers.

The contributions from conference speakers, as well discussions between participants that followed, were of considerable interest to political and academic figures, experts, students, and a number of Kazakh and foreign mass media representatives.

