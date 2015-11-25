Intl Exhibition “Education & Science – 2015” kicked off in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM XIII Kazakh International Exhibition "Education & Science - 2015" has kicked off in Astana today.

Head of the Statistics and Analysis Division of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry Mukhtar Tolegen welcomed the guests on behalf of the Minister Aslan Sarinzhipov.

“I am happy to welcome you today at the annual XIII Kazakh International Exhibition “Education & Science – 2015.” The exhibition turned out to be a good tradition and an important event in the life of our capital city. Today’s level of development of education demonstrates broad opportunities of information exchange in educational process and enables us to establish more business contacts. The exhibition will let us discuss important issues in education and get an in-depth information about the educational institutions,” the letter of greeting reads.

Latest achievements in content of all levels of education, up-to-date teaching technologies, teaching aids, new programs are showcased at the exhibition.

Leading educational organizations of Kazakhstan, CIS and non-CIS countries, such as Russia, Belarus, Germany, Spain, China, Poland, Turkey, Uzbekistan and others are among the exhibition participants.

“The attendees of the exhibition can get a detailed information about admission requirements, terms of study, amount of scholarships and other issues from the representatives of the educational institutions,” M. Tolegen added.

Presentations, workshops and seminars are included in the program of the exhibition too.