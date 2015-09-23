Intl medical cluster to be opened in Al-Farabi KazNU

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Bundang Hospital of the Seoul National University will jointly establish a 500-bed international medical cluster.

Seoul National University is one of the leading higher education institutions in South Korea ranking among the best universities of the world and Asia. SNU has been a partner of the Al-Farabi KazNU for several years. The visit of the Korean delegation headed by SNU President Sung Nak-in to KazNU proves friendly and trustful relations between the universities. Presently, the educational institutions are implementing a program on joint training of specialists for hospital construction. All the projects are implemented on a public-private partnership basis. According to specialists, the project aims at ensuring residents with professional medical diagnostics and medical care at the modern technological centre. The cluster will be established on the ground of the Kazakh university. Author: Dinara Balymbetova