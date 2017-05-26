Intl Turkic Academy to conduct excavations in ancient Turkic complex in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 25, in Astana Head of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Darkhan Kydyrali and Director of the National Museum of Mongolia Dagvaadorjiin Sukhbaatar signed an agreement to conduct joint scientific archaeological excavations.

This agreement, concluded on the basis of a memorandum on cooperation between thw two organizations signed in August 2016, opens the possibility of organizing an archaeological expedition to the ancient Turkic complex found in Khentei region of East Mongolia and conducting joint excavations.

In addition, according to the document signed during the 2nd Forum of Social Sciences "The Great Steppe" the parties agreed to study and modernize the Turkic heritage kept in the National Museum of Mongolia.

Recall that in 2016 the Academy together with the Institute of History and Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Mongolia conducted excavations in the ancient Turkic ritual complex Shiveet Ulaan in Mongolia. The research determined in the agreement is scheduled to start in summer 2017.

