Introduction of COVID-19 vaccines key objective of global healthcare, WHO envoy says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The world is a step away from introducing COVID-19 vaccines, which are crucial today for ensuring quality healthcare, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday during the Russian Scientific and Practical Conference with international participation «Medicine and Quality 2020». The conference is held online.

«We are literally one step away from vaccines. Introducing vaccines is the crucial thing currently, because they ensure the quality of medical aid and the safety of patients and medical workers,» she said, TASS reports.

According to the envoy, the balance of risks and new opportunities should be maintained as countries introduce vaccines. Vujnovic noted that the main objective of the WHO during the pandemic and at all times is that «every person, no matter where they get sick, gets access to quality healthcare.»

The WHO envoy reminded that in 2015, UN member states approved the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Sustainable Development Goal number three stipulates that the countries «ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.»

Since the start of the pandemic, over 66.5 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and over 1.5 mln have died. Russia has documented 2,488,912 cases of infection; 1,956,588 patients have recovered and 43,597 have died.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine begun in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Preliminary results of the trials suggest that the effectiveness of the vaccine surpasses 95% on the 42nd day after vaccination, provided that the patient received the second dose.