Introduction of e-ticketing in Almaty public transport discussed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of the Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Almaty city Maksut Isakhov summed up results of work within the framework of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

Speaking at the Regional Communications Service of Almaty city, Mr. Isakhov noted that 38,3 billion tenge had been allotted from the budget in 2016. Of 38,3 billion, 25,4 billion tenge was used.



According to Maksut Isakhov, within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps" a lot of work has been done to implement the transport reform consisting of several components - marking special bus lane, introducing paid parking, marking bike tracks and developing pavements.



He said that additional bus lanes appeared in Rauymbek Batyr, Tole Bi, Nauryzbai Batyr and Zheltoksan avenues in Almaty city this year. Earlier it was reported that the bus lane was marked in Abai Avenue last year.



Additionally, paid parking lots appeared near Green Bazaar and the Almaty city administration this year. There are plans to increase the number of paid parking lots in the city up to 3,000. Next year this figure is expected to amount to 20,000 paid parking lots.



This year 150,000 sq.m. of pavements was repaired and built in Almaty city. Nearly 40 km of bike tracks appeared in the megapolis as well. Local authorities are planning to continue this work next year.



Maksut Isakhov stressed that the key goal of the transport reform is to make the city comfortable for people to live in not for cars. It is crucial to create conditions for public transport and allot more paid parking lots for vehicles.



"At the same time we need to give motorists alternative roads and we are working on that. You may have heard of the project of the Small Ring - a high-speed highway uniting four streets66 km long, namely Sain, Al-Farabi-VOAD-Rysulova streets. As for the Small Ring project, next year we are planning to construct two more junctions in Ryskulov-Yemtsov-Ryskulov streets. The Small Ring will consist of up to 6-10 lanes without traffic lights," he said.



The transport reform also includes the development of public transport and introduction of e-ticketing. As is known, the Onai e-ticketing system was introduced in Almaty earlier this year.



"We put forward an initiative to the Parliament to introduce such term as ‘differentiation of a tariff'," noted Isakhov adding that the whole thing about the term is to make the fare for owners of e-tickets cheaper than for commuters who pay in cash.



In his report Isakhov also touched upon the development of Almaty underground. Construction of two underground stations - Dostyk and Saryarka - is currently underway. It is expected that passenger flow will increase from 45,000 to 80,000 people in the future. It is worth mentioning that up to 65,000 people used Almaty underground during the recent snowfall in Almaty.