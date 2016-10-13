Investigation launched following death of pregnant woman in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 31-year-old woman, who was 20 weeks into her first pregnancy, died in a maternity clinic in the town of Kostanay, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz.

Investigation was launched following the death of five-month pregnant Oksana Gladkova in early October.



Oksana's father Vladimir Chernov recalls: "On the 2nd of October she felt unwell. We called the ambulance and they arrived only an hour later. Paramedics gave her a pill and left. Several hours later Oksana's condition got worse. On the 3rd of October paramedics rushed her to one hospital, then to another. As a result, she was admitted to the regional hospital and diagnosed with pregnancy loss only on the 4th of October."



In his words, doctors performed an emergency C-section after which Oksana was transferred to an intensive care unit where she died on the 5th of October.



Gulshat Baizhumanova, acting head of the Healthcare Department of Kostanay region, told Kazinform: "Two medical panels have been formed to investigate this case - the first panel consists of independent experts and the second one of experts from the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development. They will thoroughly examine medical records and autopsy results."



Ms Baizhumanova stressed it is too early to blame doctors.