Investigation of FlyDubai Boeing crash in Rostov-on-Don nearing completion

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The investigation of the criminal case over the crash of a Boeing passenger plane of the FlyDubai air carrier at Rostov-on-Don airport is nearing completion, spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee Vladimir Markin said on Monday.

"The Boeing crash criminal case is practically at the final stage," the official said on Vesti FM radio.

A FlyDubai's Boeing 737-800 crashed at Rostov-on-Don's airport in the small hours on March 19 during a second attempt to land in complicated weather conditions of strong side wind and rain. The plane spent more than two hours in midair before attempting landing for the second time. The jet was serving regular Flight FZ 981 from Dubai. The passenger jet capable of carrying 189 passengers had 62 people aboard, including the crew. None survived. Criminal proceedings were instituted over the airliner crash under Article 263, part 3 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of air transport traffic and operation rules, resulting in the death of two and more persons through negligence). Fly Dubai temporarily suspended flights to Rostov-on-Don after the crash.

Source: TASS