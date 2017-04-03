Investigative Committee calls St. Petersburg subway blast terrorist attack

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Investigative Committee has qualified the explosion on a St. Petersburg metro train as a terrorist attack. At the same time, the investigators are not excluding other versions, apat from terrorism, the IC spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko has told TASS.

"The criminal case was opened under Article 205 of the Criminal Code (Act of Terrorism), but the investigators are going to proceed along other lines of inquiry, too," she said.

The administration of St. Petersburg has declared a three days mourning starting Tuesday, the governor’s spokesman Andrey Kibitov wrote on Twitter .

In light of the St. Petersburg metro blast, transport security measures have been tightened in Moscow as well. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed.



Photo:© Sergei Konkov/TASS

Source: TASS