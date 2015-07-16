Investigators: MH17 shot down over Ukraine by air-to-air missile not made in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian Investigation Committee is inclined to believe that an air-to air missile, which was not made in Russia, shot down a Malaysian Boeing (MH17 flight) over Ukraine a year ago.

"As for the priority version, we have information, which among other things is based on expertise, that the plane was hit by an air-to-air missile. Moreover, the experts assume that the type of missile has been established. The missile is not Russian-made," Vladimir Markin, the Russian Investigation Committee spokesman, told TASS on Wednesday.

Markin said the Investigation Committee's priority version confirmed the testimony of mechanic Yegeny Agapov, who served in the first squad of the Ukraine Air Force tactical aviation brigade.

"It is vitally important for us to carefully study all the versions. This is how the Investigation Committee investigates criminal cases," Markin concluded.

The Malaysian Boeing MH17 crashed over Ukraine's Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. The plane was on its way from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Fifteen crewmen and 283 passengers, most of whom were Dutch, died. According to the main version, the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air or an air-to-air missile. The Ukrainian government and the militias of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) accused each other of what happened.

The Dutch Security Council took the incident's investigation under its control, Kazinform refers to TASS.