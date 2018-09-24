Investing in agriculture up in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of capital expenditures into agro-industrial complex for the past 8 months reached KZT 175.7 bln that is 8.2% more than in 2017, Energyprom.kz reports.

The greater part of all investment accounts for three key granaries of Kazakhstan, namely, North Kazakhstan (25.7%), Kostanay (13.9%) and Akmola region (11.2%). The said three regions provided following the results of the last year 72% of aggregate gross yield of grain and bean cultures, more than 80% of wheat.



99.7% of investment portfolio of the agro-industrial complex falls for crop farming and cattle breeding, the rest 0.3% accounts for fishery and forestry. 61% of capital investments account for growing seasonal crops, 4.3% for permanent crops, 26.6% of investments were channeled to cattle breading.



The gross value added of agriculture for the first six months made KZT 557.3 billion that is 6.7% more as compared to the last year.