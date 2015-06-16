Investment agreements totaling USD 73.5 bln signed between Kazakhstan and China in last two years (PHOTO)

RIZHAO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and China signed bilateral documents on implementation of investment projects totaling USD 73.5 bln in the last two years, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev told at the third Forum of Cooperation between China and Central Asia.

"Development of the relations with China is one of the priorities of our work. Kazakhstan considers China as its reliable business partner. We have reached significant results in bilateral trade and economic and investment cooperation. Over the recent two years the two countries signed bilateral documents on implementation of investment projects totaling 73.5 bln US dolars," he said.

S. Nuryshev noted absolute interest of both countries in development of industrial-innovation partnership, role and importance of Kazakhstan in the context of implementation of the Chinese initiative on formation of the Economic Belt of the Silk Road, transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan including the key projects such as the Western Europe - Western China transport corridor, railway road "Zhezkazgan-Beineu" and the Kazakhstani logistics terminal in Chinese Lianyungang.

The diplomat told about the success of the social and economic development of Kazakhstan over the years of independence and about the measures taken in order to ensure future growth of the economy of the country under the conditions of the global crisis, about the program of the accelerated industrial-innovative development program, "Kazakhstan-2030" and "Kazakhstan-2050" strategies and about the new economic policy - "Nurly-Zhol".

Besides, he noted that Kazakhstan carried out a consistent policy and decisively responded to all challenges and threats. "Standing for peace and stability in the region we were the first to renounce our nuclear arsenal. We are strengthening are relations with our partners. Being a multiethnic country we promote the ideas of tolerance and international accord," he noted.

S. Nuryshev called Chinese businessmen to more actively participate in development of bilateral cooperation and in implementation of joint projects in the logistics, transport and industrial spheres.