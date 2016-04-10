Investment and Development Ministry concludes agreements with Iranian companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today subordinate organizations of the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan has signed a number of investment agreements with Iranian companies, informed Kaysar Zhumabayuly, press-secretary of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan on his Facebook.

Thus, chairman of the Board of JSC "National Geological Prospecting Company" Kazgeologiya under the Ministry for Investment and Development Galym Nurzhanov signed cooperation agreements with three Iranian investment companies "Ghadir Industry & Mine Development International Co", "Sadr Tamin Investment Co" and "SUNIR" (Iran Power & Water Equipment and Services Export Company).

The parties intend to jointly implement projects on the search of solid minerals in promising areas of mineral resources and attraction investment in mineral exploration in Kazakhstan. It is expected that the total investment in exploration will reach $30 million.

The investment holding "Ghadir Industry & Mine Development International Co" has branches in 8 major areas including mining, construction and oil.

Company "Sadr Tamin Investment Co" (included in SHASTA group of companies) is the first holding of mineral products in the country. The company owns 11 companies with direct control and 8 companies with indirect management in the mining industry. The authorized capital of Sadr Tamin is about $2.5 billion.

"SUNIR" Holding (Iran Power & Water Equipment and Services Export Company) is a leading Iranian company in the field of energy, water, oil, gas, mining, petrochemical and construction.