Investment Attraction Coordination Council set up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Government meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin focused on issues concerning enhancing the efforts aimed at attraction of investments, primeminister.kz reports.

1st Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Justice Minister Marat Beketayev, governors of the regions reported on the new approaches to enhancing investment generation.



Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association Agris Preimanis also took the floor.



"First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev set the task to ensure stable rates of economic growth which requires increasing the volume of capital investment in the long-term period up to 30% of GDP," Mamin said.



The gross inflow of foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan rose by 15.8% in 2018 to settle at USD 22.4 billion.



As stated there, to improve the country's investment climate and enhance coordination of investment generation the Government took new approaches. The Investment Attraction Coordination Council under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister was established in Kazakhstan. All the important decisions on investment promotion will be placed for consideration of the Council. The first sitting is set to be held this May.