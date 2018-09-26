Investment forum in Turkestan to bring 250 delegates from Europe and Asia

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An investment and tourism forum Ancient Turkestan - new opportunities will be held on September 29 in Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

Attending the forum will be Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Bagdat Amreyev, Secretary General of the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization Vladimir Piskurev, Chairman of Rixos Hotels Fettah Tamince and CFO of DAL Holding Investment Co. Demircan Köse.



President of the Eurasian Tourism Association Rysty Karabayeva, Deputy Secretary General of EECO Gabriel Kochofa, Chairman of the Pakistani Institute of Strategic Studies Khalid Mahmood, CEO of Rocket Media Communications Michael Grabner and many others will deliver speeches at the event.



250 delegates from European countries, Russia, the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and other countries are expected to attend.