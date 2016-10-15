  • kz
    Investments and Development Ministry urges Kazakhstani tourists in Turkey to observe safety precautions

    10:45, 15 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry of Investments and Development urges Kazakhstani tourists vacationing in Turkey to observe safety precautions.

    According to mass media, the Antalya-Kemer highway in Turkish province of Antalya underwent a rocket attack on October 14. No injuries or victims were reported. Operational-investigation services are working at the scene.

    "The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan regularly contacts  the Kazakh Foreign Office and follows the situation [in Turkey - editor]. We urge all Kazakhstani tourists vacationing in Turkey to observe safety precautions," Director of the Department Marat Igaliyev informs via his Facebook account.

