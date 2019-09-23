Investments in education sector drops

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Investments in education sector keep falling. In January-August 2019, investments in education were 8% less against the same period in 2018.

According to finprom.kz, capital investments in the sector dropped from all the sources of financing. Thus, 111.3bn tenge was invested in education sector of the country in 8 months of 2019 (7.8% less than in the similar period in 2018 – 120.8bnm tenge). The share in the total sum of investments in Kazakhstan is 1.5% (1.9% in the previous year).

In general, in 12 months of 2018, investments in education reduced by 22.7% and made 204.9bn tenge.

In regional breakdown, Turkestan region received the major part of investments in January-August 2019 –21.8bn tenge, that is 42.9% more compared to the same period in 2018 (15.3bn tenge). Then comes Nur-Sultan city with 20.3bn tenge (-0.7%). Almaty also stands among the top-3 with 12.8bn tenge (-17.5%).

The least amount of investments was recorded in the West Kazakhstan region (1.7bn tenge), Mangistau (1.7bn tenge) and Pavlodar regions (1.9bn tenge).

The own funds of business made 27.9bn tenge having slightly reduced by 0.3% in a year.

Bank lending of education sector also fell significantly – by 32.8%, from 3.5bn tenge in 2018 to 256.1mn tenge in 2019.

The amount of other borrowed funds fell as well. In January-August 2019, the amount of financing of education made 244.6mn tenge, that is 84% less against the same period in 2018 (1.5bn tenge).