Investments in gold mining industry totaled $3.83 billion
Within 14 years the volume of investment in the gold mining industry amounted to USD 6.7 billion, USD 500 million of which was directed to exploration. 91% of investments were made in "Kazzinc", 15% - JSC "AK Altynalmas", 11% - JSC "Varvarinskoye", 11% - JSC "MMC Kazakhaltyn", 7% - JSC FIC "Alel", 4% - LLP "Yubileynoye", 3% - LLP "Orion Minerals", 3% - JSC "Maikainzoloto" and 2% - LLP GP "Sekisovskoe". Investments were directed to development of new fields, expansion and modernization of existing facilities. Within the framework of the Industrialization Map in 2015-2019 it is planned to implement 5 major projects in the gold mining industry. One of the main tasks of the second Five-Year Plan is to bring the refined gold production to 30 tons per year, as well as develop the jewelry industry.