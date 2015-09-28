Investments in gold mining industry totaled $3.83 billion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From 2010-2014 investment in the gold mining industry ofKazakhstan has amounted to USD 3.83 billion, according to the press service of the Ministry for Investment and Development.

Within 14 years the volume of investment in the gold mining industry amounted to USD 6.7 billion, USD 500 million of which was directed to exploration. 91% of investments were made in "Kazzinc", 15% - JSC "AK Altynalmas", 11% - JSC "Varvarinskoye", 11% - JSC "MMC Kazakhaltyn", 7% - JSC FIC "Alel", 4% - LLP "Yubileynoye", 3% - LLP "Orion Minerals", 3% - JSC "Maikainzoloto" and 2% - LLP GP "Sekisovskoe". Investments were directed to development of new fields, expansion and modernization of existing facilities. Within the framework of the Industrialization Map in 2015-2019 it is planned to implement 5 major projects in the gold mining industry. One of the main tasks of the second Five-Year Plan is to bring the refined gold production to 30 tons per year, as well as develop the jewelry industry.