Investor ready to channel USD 10 bln into N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov met with Chinese investors ready to build an industrial park in the region, Kazinform reports.



The park provides for development of several directions, for example, a certified meat processing centre of global standards, sugar beet, oil bearing and crop processing plants will be built there. According to preliminary calculations, investments into the construction of the first stage of the park will hit USD 10 bln. Construction will last 3-5 years. 20,000 new workplaces will be created.

The preliminary results of the talks were summed up.



The Governor of the region is invited to attend the forum in Beijing slated for April in order to sign the general agreement on financing of the project.