    Investors attraction board set up in Almaty

    19:28, 22 January 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A council to attract investors was set up in the city of Almaty. The corresponding decree was signed by Mayor of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek.

    According to the press office of the Mayor, its structure included major Kazakhstani and foreign investors, representatives of international consulting companies, financial institutions and others. The main task of the board is to provide advice and suggestions on how to improve the investment climate in the city. The board will strengthen the platform for dialogue between the state and investors.
    However, Almaty already has the Investors Service Centre.

