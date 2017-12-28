IOC awards Kazakh athlete Marina Volnova

ASTANA, KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee presented diplomas to Kazakh boxer Marina Volnova and the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Kazinform reports.

"In recognition of the great contribution to the worldwide development of women's boxing, the International Olympic Committee has awarded Kazakh athlete and medalist of the 2012 London Olympic Games Marina Volnova and the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation with "Women and Sport" special diplomas for developing and promoting the idea of equal зarticipation of women and girls in sport", the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation says.

The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation received the diplomas signed earlier by IOC President Thomas Bachon inn Astana today.

"I am delighted that the boxing federation's contribution and my achievements were recognized at such a high level," said Marina Volnova. "Indeed, excellent conditions for the development of women's boxing have been created in our country, and, for that, we should thank Timur Kulibayev, the President of the Boxing Federation. I think that success and new medals await our girls in Tokyo.".