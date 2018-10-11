IOC creates Refugee Olympic Team Tokyo 2020

BAKU. KAZINFORM There will be a Refugee Olympic Team at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, according to the official website of the Olympic Games. This decision was taken today by the membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 133rd IOC Session in Buenos Aires. The initiative is a continuation of the IOC's commitment to play its part in addressing the global refugee crisis and another opportunity to continue to convey the message of solidarity and hope to millions of refugee and internally displaced athletes around the world, AZERTAC reported.

The IOC Session has mandated Olympic Solidarity to establish the conditions for participation and define the identification and selection process of the team. These elements will be carried out in close collaboration with the National Olympic Committees, the International Sport Federations, the Organising Committee Tokyo 2020 and the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

The announcement of the Refugee Olympic Team Tokyo 2020 members will be made in 2020.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The IOC Session has once again endorsed this initiative. In an ideal world, we would not need to have a Refugee Team at the Olympic Games. But, unfortunately, the reasons why we first created a Refugee Olympic Team before the Olympic Games Rio 2016 continue to persist. We will do our utmost to welcome refugee athletes and give them a home and a flag in the Olympic Village in Tokyo with all the Olympic athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees. This is the continuation of an exciting, human and Olympic journey, and a reminder to refugees that they are not forgotten.”

UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi commended the decision: “In 2016, the Rio refugee team captured the imagination of people around the world and showed the human side of the global refugee crisis through sport. I’m delighted that this tradition is to continue in Tokyo. Giving these exceptional young people the opportunity to compete at the very highest levels is admirable.”