IOC permits Ole Einar Bjoerndalen to join Belarus' Olympic delegation

MINSK. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee has granted permission to the Belarusian Biathlon Federation to include Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in the Belarusian Olympic delegation and issued the corresponding accreditation to the Norwegian biathlete, BelTA learned from Secretary General of the Belarusian Biathlon Federation Anatoly Stromsky.

"Ole Einar Bjoerndalen will go to Pyeongchang as part of the Belarusian Olympic delegation. He will be given the coaching quota. We thank the IOC for its assistance," Anatoly Stromsky said.

Ole Einar Bjoerndalen did not make Norway's biathlon team for the Pyeongchang Games, missing out on a chance to compete at his seventh Olympics. The Belarusian Biathlon Federation applied to the International Olympic Committee with a request to include the eight-time Olympic champion in the Belarusian Olympic biathlon delegation in order to provide help to his wife Darya Domracheva in the preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.