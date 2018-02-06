IOC presents 118 draft Olympic reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The New Norm", an ambitious set of 118 reforms that reimagines how the Olympic Games are delivered, was presented to the Membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its 132nd session, Kazinform has learned from IOC press service.

The plan, which focuses on six recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020 related to the organization of the Games, will provide cities with increased flexibility in designing the Games to meet long-term development goals and will ensure that host cities receive more assistance from the IOC and the wider Olympic Movement.

Having redesigned the Candidature Process and adopted a strategic approach to legacy last year, the IOC presented updated services and requirements that will lead to maximum savings of hundreds of millions of dollars in the delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"These are the biggest savings in the history of the Olympic Games," IOC President Thomas Bach said. "It is a fundamental rethinking of the organisation of future Games. This will lead to a new norm - from the candidature for and the delivery of the Games through to their legacy.".

The IOC will work with cities every step of the way to ensure that the Games are affordable, beneficial and sustainable.

Meanwhile, a "3+4 year" approach to staffing an Organising Committee would streamline production and decrease human resource needs in the first three years - when engagement, planning, and communication would be the primary focus - before shifting to detailed operational planning, readiness and delivery mode in the last four years.

According to the IOC, more than 80 of the 118 solutions that have been proposed would result in cost efficiencies without compromising the Olympic experience. The plan invites opportunities to reduce venue sizes, rethink transport options, optimize existing infrastructure and reuse the field of play for various sports.

"It was also determined that enhanced integration of Olympic stakeholder expertise, combined with adjusted workflows, would unlock greater value for hosts and partners alike. For example, a joint coordination process between national and regional government, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 has already assisted in reducing Tokyo's revised venue budget by USD 2.2 billion," the Committee maintains.

For instance, some sports facilities built for the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing will be converted into winter sports facilities for the 2022 Olympic Games that will also be hosted the Chinese capital.