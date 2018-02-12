IOC President Bach to visit DPR Korea

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Monday said he will visit DPR Korea after the PyeongChang Winter Games, Xinhua reports.

Bach will make the visit at the DPR Korea's invitation as part of an agreement between the IOC, DPR Korea, and South Korea.

DPR Korea and South Korea marched together under a unified Korean flag in the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Games last Friday. DPR Korea and South Korea also formed a women's ice hockey team to compete at PyeongChang, first of its kind in the Olympics history.

In the speech during the opening ceremony, Bach stressed the Games can send "a powerful message of peace to the world".

"United in our diversity, we are stronger than all the forces that want to divide us," Bach said in his speech at the opening ceremony.

The PyeongChang Winter Games, attracting nearly 3,000 athletes from 92 countries and regions, will run through Feb. 25.