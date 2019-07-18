IOC President writes letter to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received a letter from the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, Kazinform cites the Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali.

«The head of the highest-profile sportsorganization welcomed the election of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as President ofKazakhstan and wished him success in his future activities. Thomas Bach spoke inpraise of Kazakhstan's involvement in the Olympic Movement and highlighted theinterest of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in sport,» Berik Uali wrote onFacebook.

In theletter, Thomas Bach expressed hope for the continuation of close and fruitfulcooperation of the IOC with the Government and the National Olympic Committeeof Kazakhstan, the spokesman says.