IOC: Russian team must pass through three-level system to compete in Rio Games

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The Russian Olympic team has to go through a three-level admission process to get to the Olympic Games in Rio, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said Sunday at a press conference.

Bach told journalists that the first step was the filter of the international federations that could confirm the results of the international tests of each athlete. The second filter consists in the fact that the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will not be able to add athletes who have ever violated anti-doping rules. The third filter is the decision of the IOC, based on the independent experts' opinions and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The IOC was currently in the third stage, after the Executive Committee's decision to delegate the final decision on the acceptance of entries of Russian athletes to a review panel composed of three IOC executive board members, headed by the chief of the IOC medical commission, he explained.

The independent International Olympic Committee commission on Russian team's participation in Rio Olympics has already begun its work and is headed by Dr. Ugur Erdener, Bach said.

The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be held on August 5 - 21. On Saturday, Director of Communications at IOC Mark Adams told reporters that Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the seventh president of the IOC, and IOC Athletes' Commission Chair Claudia Bokel are included in the commission as well.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com