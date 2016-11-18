IOC sanctions 2008 Beijing Olympics medalists from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has disqualified 16 athletes from the 2008 Beijing Olympics for failing anti-doping tests, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The IOC sanctioned several Kazakhstani athletes, namely weightlifter Mariya Grabovetskaya who won bronze in Women's 75kg weight class, wrestler Asset Mambetov who clinched bronze in Men's 96kg weight category, wrestler Maya Meza who hauled bronze in Women's 63kg weight class, weightlifter Irina Nekrassova who collected silver in Women's 63kg weight category and weightlifter Vladimir Sedov who was placed 4th in Men's 85kg weight class.