IOC to decide fate of Olympic medals and admission to Rio Games for athletes with positive drug tests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan issued an official statement in the context of the drug test samples B confirmed positive for the Kazakhstani Olympic winner in London.

According to the ruling of the IWF, Kazakhstani weightlifters Ilya Ilyin, Maya Maneza, Svetlana Podobedova and Zulfiya Chinshanlo are suspended from sport as a result of the recheck of their drug tests taken at the Olympic Games in London.

A hearing of the IOC Disciplinary Commission will be held in the nearest time, where the fate of the Olympic medals of the mentioned athletes is going to be decided. Besides, the issue regarding admission to the Rio Games for these athletes is planned to be addressed as well.

In accordance with the Code of the WADA, it is each athlete's personal duty to ensure that no prohibited substance enters his or her body. Athletes are responsible for any prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers found to be present in their samples. Accordingly, it is not necessary that intent, fault, negligence or knowing use on the athlete's part be demonstrated in order to establish an antidoping violation under Article 2.1.

The Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan jointly with the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan will render all the necessary legal assistance to athletes fighting for their rights at all levels.