IOC to discuss reforming global anti-doping system in Lausanne

LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM Issues regarding new reformations within the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be on the agenda of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) summit in Swiss Lausanne on October 8, the IOC press service reported on Wednesday.

Representatives of 17 national anti-doping agencies held a meeting in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on August 30 discussing proposals on the reformations in WADA. The main proposal was to make the work of the global anti-doping body more independent and transparent.

An issue of reformations within WADA emerged after the report of agency’s Independent Commission on the allegedly widespread doping abuse in the world’s largest country, Russia, which led to the partial ban of the country’s national Olympians from the 2016 Summer Games and the suspension of the entire Paralympic team from the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil.

The Independent Commission of WADA, chaired by Canadian law professor, Richard McLaren, released the now-infamous July 18 report on the results of a probe into the accusations of doping and manipulation of tests by Russian athletes and officials at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.

According to the details, the commission claimed it had found evidence that Russia’s Sports Ministry and the Center for the Training of Russian National Teams and the Federal Security Service had covered up a doping program in Russian sports.

The report from WADA’s Commission stated in particular that the commission’s investigation registered a total of 643 cases of Disappearing Positive Test Results in Russia between 2012 and 2015 involving athletes from 30 sports.

As a result, WADA suggested that the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and all international sports federations ban Russian athletes from all international sports competitions, including Rio 2016.



