IOFS praises UAE’s prominent role in food security field

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Baidaulet, Director-General of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, IOFS, praised the prominent role of the UAE in the area of food security, WAM reports.

He said this during a meeting with Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan AlJaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, at the UAE embassy in the Kazakh capitalNur-Sultan.

They discussed the means of supporting and strengthening the cooperationbetween both sides and viewed the IOFS’s activities.

Ambassador Al Jaber affirmed the UAE’s keenness on strengtheningcooperation with the IOFS as the UAE gives great importance to food securityissues. The UAE had launched the National Strategy for Food Security, whichaims to develop a comprehensive national system based on the foundations ofsustainable food production.

Yerlan Baidaulet thanked the UAE Government for its support to the IOFSestablishment and development.

IOFS aims to provide expertise and technical know-how to Member Stateson various aspects of effective development of agriculture, rural areas, foodsecurity, and development of biotechnologies. The organisation also helpssolving problems caused by desertification, reduction of forest area, soilerosion and salinisation. It also seeks to mobilise and manage financial and agriculturalresources with the goal of developing agriculture and enhancing food securityin member states.