IOI-2015 participant from Azerbaijan shares impressions of 1st tour

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participant of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) from Azerbaijan Sharif Afandi shared his impressions of the first tour with Kazinform correspondent.

Sharif said that all tasks were difficult and interesting at the same time and expressed hope to score at least 200 points in the second tour. "If I win bronze medal, I will be able to enroll at any Azerbaijani university without exams," he added. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.