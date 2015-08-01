IOI delegate from USA: Our team developed specific strategy and we stuck to it

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A students from the United States Alexander Wei said that all participants in the International Olympiad in Informatics wanted to win.

"All participants and our mentors had busy days. However, it is a pleasant fatigue. Before the trip to Kazakhstan our team has developed a specific strategy and we stuck to the plan," said A.Wei. Following two days of the Olympiad he scored 466 points out of 600. His compatriot Andrew He scored 555 points. South Korea's student Jeehak Yoon has got the highest score - 600.

The awarding ceremony is taking place today in the Palace of students named after Zholdasbekov.