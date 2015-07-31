IOI delegates touring the Turgen gorge in Ile-Alatau National park (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participants of the International Olympiad in Informatics, which is taking place in Almaty, toured the Turgen gorge in the Ile-Alatau National park (90 km from Almaty).

Upon arrival the foreign delegates of the Olympiad were cheerfully greeted in accordance with the ancient Kazakh custom - shashu (people threw shashu - candies, dried fruits, sweets - on honorable guests).

An exciting program was prepared for the special guests. The IOI's participants were showed an old Kazakh custom called Tusa kesu (cutting a string which tied a baby's legs). There have been installed several yurts and Kazakh traditional swings called - altybakan. The honorable guests were shown a concert with the participation of dance groups and artists of Kazakhstan. Turgen gorge has hot springs, a trout farm, waterfalls and lots of woods. It is rich in coniferous and mixed forests, alpine and sub-alpine meadows, lakes and springs, medicinal herbs and berries. Today it is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Almaty region. The Turgen Gorge is famous for its seven waterfalls. The delegates will visit the Trout Farm. They will have an opportunity to relax in the midst of nature and spend some time fishing.