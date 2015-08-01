IOI delegates visit Almaty shopping center

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participants of the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics have visited Yessentai mall in the city of Almaty.

Today is the final day of the Olympiad. On the eve of the awarding ceremony the participants of the contest have visited Yessentai mall and bought souvenirs. We recall that the International Olympiad in Informatics has joined more than 630 delegates from 83 countries. South Korea's student Jeehak Yoon has got the highest score - 600. He is followed by Russian representative Mikhail Ipatov with 561 points and the American Andrew He with 555 points. Kazakhstan national team has won three silver and one bronze medals: Bekzhan Bekbolatuly scored 415 points, Meyrambek Omirzak - 414, Nazabek Altybay - 402 and Daniyar Maminov - 323 points. The awarding ceremony is taking place today in the Palace of students named after Zholdasbekov.