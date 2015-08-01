IOI: Kazakhs students awarded silver and bronze medals (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Palace of students named after Zholdasbekov has held an awarding ceremony of the IOI.

Kazakhstani students were awarded three silver and one bronze medals. Silver medals were awarded to Bekzhan Bekbolatuly, Meyrambek Omirzak and Nazabek Altybay. Bronze medal went to Daniyar Maminov. Thus, Kazakhstan has won 8th place among the participating teams. According to Sholpan Kirabaeva, director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Daryn" under the Ministry of Education and Science, this year Kazakhstan showed excellent results at the International Olympiad in Informatics. She noted that our country is among the top 10 countries. A student from South Korea Jeehak Yoon scored 600 points out of 600 possible winning the International Olympiad in Informatics 2015. Kazakhstan's national team gained three silver and one bronze medal.