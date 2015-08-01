IOI organizers present 11 participants gifts with Kazakh national symbols

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - During the closing ceremony IOI organizers awards 11 winners gifts with Kazakh national symbols.

Sholpan Kirabayeva director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Daryn" under the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan congratulated the participants on successful completion of the International Olympiad in Informatics. This year the IOI joined 324 participants, 11 of them are girls. Sholpan Kirabayeva gifted them the bags decorated with the Kazakh national symbols. Today Almaty has held the awarding ceremony. As a result, there have been awarded 27 gold, 55 silver and 79 bronze medals. A student from South Korea Jeehak Yoon scored 600 points out of 600 possible winning the International Olympiad in Informatics 2015. Kazakhstan's national team gained three silver and one bronze medal.