IPC allocated additional quota for Kazakhstani athlete for Rio Games qualification

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The International Paralympic Committee allocated an additional quota for participation in the Rio Paralympic Games for Kazakhstan, the press service of the Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan informs.

The headquarters of the national teams and sports reserve proposed a candidacy of Amanat Kalkayev from Almaty for Participation in the 15th Paralympic Games in Rio. The final roster of the team of Kazakhstan for participation in the Rio Games will be confirmed by June 8, 2016.

As of today, nine athletes from Kazakhstan already have the licenses for participation in the Paralympic Games in Rio.