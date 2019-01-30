IPC President pays 1st visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons has arrived in Astana for the first time today, Kazinform reports.

He inspected the new Paralympic Center in the Kazakh capital and then held a press conference, where he pointed out he had been extremely impressed with sports complexes in Kazakhstan.



During his visit to Astana, the IPC President held meetings with Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and deputy mayor of Astana Yermek Amanshayev.



Tomorrow, Andrew Parsons is expected to meet with Prime Minister of the country Bakytzhan Sagintayev. At the meeting, the sides will discuss the steps Kazakhstan will take in terms of development of Paralympic movement and current situation with the Paralympic sport.









