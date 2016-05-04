Iran&#39;s Rahimi among world’s top freestylers

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's freestyler Hassan Rahimi has been named the world's second best athlete in the 57kg category in the April 2016 edition of the United World Wrestling rankings, Mehr News Agency reports.

The 26-year-old freestyle wrestler won the second ranking spot of the 57-kilogram weight class, standing behind Vladimir Khinchegashvili from Georgia.

Russian freestyle wrestler Viktor Lebedev, Jong Hak-jin from North Korea, Russian sportsman Ismail Musukaev and Mongolia’s Bekhbayar Erdenebat landed in the third to the sixth places.

Rahimi subdued Venezuelan, Belarusian, American, North Korean and Russian rivals (4-3, 7-0, 3-0, 5-3 and 5-1 respectively) to reach the final of the 12th edition of the World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas on September 13, 2015 though he conceded a 4-5 defeat against Georgian sportsman Vladimer Khinchegashvili to stand on the silver podium.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Seyed Ahamd Mohammadi and Parviz Hadi have been placed in fourth place of 65 and 125kg weight sections of the latest world rankings.