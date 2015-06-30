Iran&#39;s top nuclear officials back to Vienna

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Chief of Iran's nuclear negotiating team, Mohammad-Javad Zarif, along with Iran's atomic chief Ali-Akbar Salehi, departed here for Vienna on Tuesday to hammer out a long-awaited deal at the last hours of the self-imposed deadline. Kazinform refers to Xinhua.

President's special aide Hossein Fereidoun also accompanies Foreign Minister Zarif and Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Salehi, according to official IRNA news agency. After several rounds of meetings with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his European counterparts in Vienna, Zarif was back to Tehran on Sunday to consult with Iran's top officials. Iran and five United Nations Security Council permanent members plus Germany have been negotiating over the past 14 months to reach a long-term deal over Tehran's disputed atomic plan. Sides in the talks made a framework agreement on April 2 in Lausanne in Switzerland, but Iran and western states have some differences in interpreting it. Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said Saturday that part of the solutions on Iran's nuclear issue reached in Lausanne early April are not feasible. "We reached some good solutions in Lausanne and they are now used (for preparing the draft for a deal), ... however, some solutions of Lausanne are not approachable," Araqchi said.