Iran, 5+1 end talks, bilateral negotiations start

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran deputy foreign ministers ended negotiations with their counterparts from the 5+1 member states as well as the European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Deputy Helga Schmid.

Bilateral talks ensued after the end of the meeting which took about one and half hours.

The Iranian team included Abbas Araqchi and Majid Takht Ravanchi.

The meeting was headed by Araqchi and Schmid. Kazinform refers to IRNA.

Araqchi and Ravanchi are going to hold their next round of talks now with their French, British and German counterparts and then will proceed to discuss issues with Russian and Chinese deputy foreign ministers.

Eraqchi and Ravanchi started the 7th round of foreign ministry deputy-level talks on Wednesday to draft the text of final nuclear deal. Simultaneously, expert teams led for Iran by Hamid Baeedinejad and for the other party by Stephen Clement conducted discussions on the appendixes.

The experts are to continue discussions on Friday as well.

The talks are expected to end on Friday.