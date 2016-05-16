Iran, Airbus launch talks over signing accord

TEHRAN.KAZINFORM Deputy road minister, while pointing to the launch of negotiations with France's Airbus for inking an agreement, said 80 percent of funding problems have been resolved, Mehr News Agency says.

Deputy Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Road and Urban Development Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan touched upon the latest status of the deal with Airbus Aerospace company saying “we have been hammering out an accord with Airbus over the past three days and a final agreement will hopefully be reached.”

Noting that the Iran-Airbus agreement comprises 500 pages dealing with numerous issues, Fakhrieh Kashan said “each page of the contract needs to be delved upon since it contains various financial, legal and administrative issues and it must be assured that the interests of both sides will be considered.”

Deputy road minister highlighted that no exact date can be announced for inking the deal; “at the present time, we are conferring upon details of the contract which proves to be a time-consuming process.”

“The funding issue is 80 per cent through and talks are being held over removing all existing barriers before purchasing the aircraft,” he maintained.

He outlined lease-purchase as the final workable approach for buying Airbus planes adding “these aircraft will be imported to the country via Rent-to-Own option without government intervention.”